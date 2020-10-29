Two defendants in $60M public corruption case to take a deal

On July 21, federal prosecutors outlined their case in an 82-page affidavit authored by FBI Special Agent Blane Wetzel. Prosecutors used pseudonyms for the utility companies involved in the scheme but descriptions identify them as FirstEnergy Corp., FirstEnergy Solutions and FirstEnergy Services.

Cespedes has been a state and federal lobbyist with The Oxley Group in Columbus. He lobbied for Energy Harbor Corp, which is a former subsidiary of FirstEnergy.

Prosecutors say that from March 2017 to March 2020, the companies paid Householder’s Enterprise nearly $60.9 million in secret payments in exchange for a billion-dollar bailout known as House Bill 6. Much of the $60.9 million was funneled through dark money groups, including Generation Now.

The enterprise used the money to elect pro-Householder legislators, position Householder to be speaker, pass the bailout bill and campaign against a referendum effort against HB6, prosecutors say.

“The millions paid are akin to bags of cash — unlike campaign or PAC contributions, they were not regulated, not reported, not subject to public scrutiny — and the Enterprise freely spent the bribe payments to further the Enterprise’s political interests and to enrich themselves,” according to the 82-page criminal complaint signed by Wetzel.

Cespedes is described by prosecutors as a key middleman in the Householder Enterprise and was an essential player to getting HB6 passed. He was paid $600,000 in Generation Now money and another $227,000 from FirstEnergy Solutions, according to the criminal complaint.

Householder, who is running unopposed for re-election, was removed as speaker on July 30 but remains a state lawmaker. He is accused of also using the dark money on personal expenses, including $300,000 in legal fees, $101,825 for a Florida condo and $20,000 in credit card debt.

He said last month at the Ohio Statehouse that he is innocent and will be vindicated.

Separately, Householder faces allegations of misusing his campaign funds. In August, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose referred 162 campaign finance issues to the Ohio Elections Commission. In October, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost referred a complaint to the commission over Householder using $920,000 in campaign funds to pay his legal fees.

The Yost and LaRose referrals may be put on hold until the federal case is resolved, said Phil Richter, commission director. While the federal criminal case is pending, Householder is likely unable to give a response to the commission to allegations that he violated campaign finance laws, Richter said.