Woman charged with murder in Riverside stabbing

Police responded to the scene and determined Combs was stabbed. Riverside police Maj. Matthew Sturgeon said he had been dead for at least 24 hours.

A police report listed the incident date as June 17 around 7 p.m.

Investigators were led to Bierma after tracing Combs’ missing cell phone. Police pinged the phone’s location and found Bierma with it, Sturgeon said.

Officers questioned her before booking her into jail Monday.

Sturgeon said it doesn’t appear Combs and Bierma had “any consistent connection.” Combs reportedly picked up Bierma on Xenia Avenue the previous Saturday.