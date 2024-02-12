Woman critically injured in Saturday stabbing in Dayton

One person is in custody after a woman was reportedly stabbed multiple times in Dayton Saturday morning.
Crews were dispatched on reports of a stabbing at the 3900 block of Cornell Woods Drive around 12:05 a.m., according to Lt. Steve Bauer with the Dayton Police Department.
A woman was found with multiple stab wounds, Bauer said. She was transported to an area hospital and is in critical condition.
The Dayton Police Department has a suspect in custody.
Dayton Police Department’s Homicide Unit is currently investigating this incident.
