Woman critically injured in Saturday stabbing in Dayton

15 minutes ago
One person is in custody after a woman was reportedly stabbed multiple times in Dayton Saturday morning.

Crews were dispatched on reports of a stabbing at the 3900 block of Cornell Woods Drive around 12:05 a.m., according to Lt. Steve Bauer with the Dayton Police Department.

A woman was found with multiple stab wounds, Bauer said. She was transported to an area hospital and is in critical condition.

The Dayton Police Department has a suspect in custody.

Dayton Police Department’s Homicide Unit is currently investigating this incident.

About the Author

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.

