Woman dead after truck crashes into wall in Dayton Sunday

1 hour ago
A woman died after a pickup truck reportedly ran a red light and crashed into an overpass wall in Dayton Sunday.

Dayton Fire Department medics transported the woman to Miami Valley Hospital and she was later pronounced dead, according to a crash report filed by Dayton police. Her identity has not been released.

Around 2:48 p.m. Sunday, the woman was driving a 2019 Ford Ranger west on Lakeside Drive. She failed to stop at a red light at South Gettysburg Avenue and then drove off the west side of the road, hitting a raised curb and an overpass wall, according to the crash report.

The truck was reportedly traveling at a high rate of speed when it crashed, but the report did not indicate how fast it was going.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as more details are available.

