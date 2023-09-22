Woman dead after truck crashes into wall in Dayton Sunday

A woman died after a pickup truck reportedly ran a red light and crashed into an overpass wall in Dayton Sunday.

Dayton Fire Department medics transported the woman to Miami Valley Hospital and she was later pronounced dead, according to a crash report filed by Dayton police. Her identity has not been released.

Around 2:48 p.m. Sunday, the woman was driving a 2019 Ford Ranger west on Lakeside Drive. She failed to stop at a red light at South Gettysburg Avenue and then drove off the west side of the road, hitting a raised curb and an overpass wall, according to the crash report.

The truck was reportedly traveling at a high rate of speed when it crashed, but the report did not indicate how fast it was going.

