Woman dead following stabbing at abandoned house in Dayton

Officers arrived to find three people — two witnesses and the injured woman, said Dayton police Lt. Mark Ponichtera.

The woman appeared to be in her 20s or 30s.

“She was transported to Miami Valley Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries from the stabbing,” Ponichtera said.

The two witnesses were detained. They said the person who stabbed the woman fled the scene, according to police.

A 911 caller told Montgomery County Regional Dispatch the woman was stabbed in the leg and “bleeding like crazy.”

The caller said he didn’t know what happened and had been sleeping, according to dispatch records.

He indicated they were living in the abandoned house. He could be heard talking to people in the background of the call, but it wasn’t clear if they also lived in the house or how many people were there.

At one point he told the dispatcher the woman was not responding but still breathing.

Dayton police homicide detectives are investigating the incident.