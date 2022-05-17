BreakingNews
Woman found deceased after Miami Twp. standoff late Monday
Woman found deceased after Miami Twp. standoff late Monday

A woman was found dead inside a home this morning after a SWAT standoff in Miami Twp. last night.

Additional details about the woman and what caused her death were not released.

Miami Twp. officers responded to a 911 call in the 2100 block of Lynpark Avenue on a report of domestic violence between husband and wife around 9 p.m. Monday, according to a press release from Miami Twp.

Officers offered medical assistance to a man with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

SWAT standoff in Miami Township ends; man hospitalized after earlier shooting

Montgomery County Regional SWAT Team was requested to respond after a woman was reportedly the shooter barricaded herself in the house.

The woman was found deceased inside the residence just before midnight, according to police.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. We will update this story as we learn more.

