Woman indicted accused of operating brothel at Union massage business

A woman indicted Thursday is accused of operating a brothel at a massage business in Union.
Xianmei Yuan, aka Anna Yuan, is scheduled to be arraigned Nov. 21 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court. A county grand jury indicted her for promoting prostitution (operate brothel), engaging in prostitution and practice of medicine without a certificate filed.
She ran Sunny Massage Spa in one a business suite at 108 N. Main St., according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.
Her indictment stated she operated a brothel between Oct. 23, 2023, and May 9 at the business that is listed online as permanently closed.
The case against her was investigated by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
