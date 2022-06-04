dayton-daily-news logo
Woman killed in overnight Miami County car crash identified

A woman is dead following a car crash in the 10000 block of Fenner Road, a few miles north of the village of Laura early Saturday morning.

Sydney Bowser, 21, from Darke County, was identified by the Miami County Coroner’s Office as the person who died in the crash.

The single-vehicle crash was reported at 12:33 a.m., according to the Miami County Dispatch.

EMS was called and the victim pronounced dead on scene, dispatchers said, adding that the driver was the only occupant in the car.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

