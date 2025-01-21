Woman charged in deadly shooting in Riverside

Her bond was set at $500,000 on Tuesday.

Harvey is accused of shooting Mitchell in the head at a house in the 4700 block of Opperman Avenue, according to court records.

Mitchell was pronounced dead at the scene.

Riverside police responded to the house shortly before 3 p.m. and took Harvey into custody.

Maj. Angela Jackson confirmed Friday it was a homicide investigation but could not provide additional details or say what led up to the shooting.