Woman charged in deadly shooting in Riverside

Jan 22, 2025
A 25-year-old woman is facing murder charges in a deadly shooting in Riverside Friday afternoon.

Halle Harvey, of Riverside, was charged with two counts each of murder and felonious assault in the death of 30-year-old Shyanne Mitchell, according to Montgomery County Municipal Court Eastern Division records.

Her bond was set at $500,000 on Tuesday.

Harvey is accused of shooting Mitchell in the head at a house in the 4700 block of Opperman Avenue, according to court records.

Halle Harvey. Photo courtesy Miami Valley Jails.

Mitchell was pronounced dead at the scene.

Riverside police responded to the house shortly before 3 p.m. and took Harvey into custody.

Maj. Angela Jackson confirmed Friday it was a homicide investigation but could not provide additional details or say what led up to the shooting.

