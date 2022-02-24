Hamburger icon
Woman killed in Sunday rollover crash in Dayton

By Kristen Spicker
16 minutes ago

A woman died after a car hit a patch of ice and crashed early Sunday morning in Dayton

Adrene Harris, 25, of Dayton, was pronounced dead on Sunday, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office. She was initially transported to Miami Valley Hospital by emergency crews along with two other women, according to the crash report. The other two women suffered suspected minor and possible injuries.

The crash occurred shortly after 2:30 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of Germantown Street and Illinois Avenue.

A 2009 Nissan Altima was traveling northeast on Germantown Street when it struck a patch of ice and the woman driving lost control, according to the crash report. The car crossed all four lanes of Germantown Street and went over a curb. Then it went up a grass embankment and hit a fence before overturning and rolling down the embankment.

The car came to a stop against a wooden utility pole, according to the crash report.

No other vehicles were involved.

We will update this story as more information is available.

