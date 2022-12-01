Woman killed in Washington Twp. crash identified

Guillermina Rodriguez, 81, of Washington Twp., died at the scene of the crash, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

Rodriguez was a passenger in a 2018 Honda Accord that attempted to make a left turn to travel south on Yankee Road from westbound Ohio 725, according to a preliminary investigation by the Montgomery Sheriff’s Office. The vehicle pulled in front of and was struck by a 2021 Ford F-550 tow truck, which was headed east on Ohio 725.