Woman killed in Washington Twp. crash identified

A woman killed in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday at the intersection of Yankee Road and Ohio 725 in Washington Twp. has been identified.
Guillermina Rodriguez, 81, of Washington Twp., died at the scene of the crash, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.
Rodriguez was a passenger in a 2018 Honda Accord that attempted to make a left turn to travel south on Yankee Road from westbound Ohio 725, according to a preliminary investigation by the Montgomery Sheriff’s Office. The vehicle pulled in front of and was struck by a 2021 Ford F-550 tow truck, which was headed east on Ohio 725.
Deputies from the Washington Twp. substation of the sheriff’s office were dispatched to the intersection at 10:52 a.m.
The vehicle’s driver was taken by Washington Twp. medics to Kettering Health Main Campus, the sheriff’s office said. The driver of the tow truck was uninjured in the crash.
The crash shut down the intersection for hours as the Traffic Services Unit of the sheriff’s office investigated.
