Woman reported missing from Troy care facility

Law enforcement is concerned for a missing woman who left a Troy care facility last night and hasn’t returned.
Joyce Brower, 64, left Troy Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center at 512 Crescent Drive around 9:20 p.m. with an unknown person, according to an Endangered Missing Adult.
Brower is about 5′5, weighs 120 pounds and has red hair and brown eyes. The person she left with is a white man who is 5′6, weighs less than 200 pounds and has shaved hair. He was wear a medical mass black shirt, according to the alert.
The pair may be in a red 2008 Toyota Corolla with Ohio license plate HVV7632.
Call 911 if you see Brower, the man or the car. People can also call 1-888-637-1113.
