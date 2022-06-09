Woman reported missing from Troy care facility

Joyce Brower, 64, left Troy Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center at 512 Crescent Drive around 9:20 p.m. with an unknown person, according to an Endangered Missing Adult.

Brower is about 5′5, weighs 120 pounds and has red hair and brown eyes. The person she left with is a white man who is 5′6, weighs less than 200 pounds and has shaved hair. He was wear a medical mass black shirt, according to the alert.