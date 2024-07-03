Woman rescued from Dayton house fire dies at hospital

The Dayton Fire Department responded to a fire reported just before 7 a.m. in the 1000 block of Charleston Boulevard, a few blocks south of James H. McGee and a few blocks east of Gettysburg.

Lovett was found in a front room, District Chief Chris Kinzler said following the fire. She was critically injured, likely due to smoke inhalation, he said.

She was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, where she was pronounced deceased shortly after 7:30 a.m., according to the coroner’s office.

Kinzler said there were no working smoke detectors in the house.

The Dayton Fire Department will provide free smoke and carbon monoxide detectors to residents who need them. To request a smoke or CO detector, email DFD-Prevention@daytonohio.gov or call 937-333-4500.