Woman says she was shot walking in Harrison Twp.; Police investigating

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman said that she was shot while walking on Riverside Drive in Harrison Township.
According to a release from the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to Grandview hospital at 11:29 p.m. to speak with a gunshot victim.
The victim, a 19-year-old woman, said that she was walking in the 4300 block of Riverside Drive when she was shot. She said she didn’t see anyone in the area but did hear the gunshot.
This shooting is under investigation by the Special Investigations Unit of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.