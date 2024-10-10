Woman sentenced to at least 5 years in I-75 shooting in Dayton

A woman accused of shooting at a vehicle on Interstate 75 in Dayton was sentenced to at least five years in prison.
Amanda Ray, 35, pleaded guilty to one count of felonious assault in September, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records. Discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle charges were dismissed.
On Tuesday, Judge Susan D. Solle sentenced Ray to five to six years in prison. She will be supervised by the parole board for 18 months to three years once she is released from prison, according to sentencing documents filed Thursday.
Ray reportedly shot at a vehicle while driving north on I-75 near state Route 4 on Nov. 23.
The other driver filmed the incident and could identify the vehicle’s license place, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.
The driver reportedly identified Ray during a photo lineup.
Credit: Montgomery County Jail
Credit: Montgomery County Jail
About the Author