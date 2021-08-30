dayton-daily-news logo
Woman suffers suspected serious injuries after crashing into pole in Dayton

By Kristen Spicker
1 hour ago

A Dayton woman was transported to Miami Valley Hospital with suspected serious injuries early Saturday morning after her car crashed into a pole on West Hillcrest and Salem avenues.

Around 3:45 a.m. Saturday, the 51-year-old woman was driving a 2000 Honda Civic east on West Hillcrest Avenue when she apparently lost control of the car at the Salem Avenue intersection and drove off the left side of the road, striking a pole, according to a Dayton police crash report.

The car hit the pole head-on and had disabling damage. No one else was in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

The woman was wearing a seat belt, according to the crash report. She was listed as a patient at Miami Valley Hospital as of Monday morning but her condition was not available, a representative from the hospital said.

