Woman suffers suspected serious injuries after crashing into pole in Dayton

Around 3:45 a.m. Saturday, the 51-year-old woman was driving a 2000 Honda Civic east on West Hillcrest Avenue when she apparently lost control of the car at the Salem Avenue intersection and drove off the left side of the road, striking a pole, according to a Dayton police crash report.

The car hit the pole head-on and had disabling damage. No one else was in the vehicle at the time of the crash.