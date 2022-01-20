Hamburger icon
Woman taken to hospital after stabbing report in Dayton

Local News
By Daniel Susco
51 minutes ago

A woman was taken to the hospital after being stabbed at the Summit Square Apartments in Dayton soon after midnight.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the 700 block of Summit Square Drive after a stabbing was reported at 12:24 a.m., according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center.

Medics transported a woman to Miami Valley Hospital, though her condition is unclear.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.

