At least 1 injured in Dayton house fire

Dayton firefighters were called to a Wednesday house fire with a person possibly trapped inside.
The fire was reported around 4:15 p.m. in the 100 block of Xenia Avenue at a house on the corner of Xenia and Kastner avenues in Dayton.
The house was engulfed when crews arrived, with heavy smoke that could be seen for miles.
One person who made it out of the fire was taken by Dayton medics to a local hospital. The severity of the victim’s injuries was not clear, and it was not immediately known whether the victim escaped or was rescued from the fire.
We will update this report as we learn new information.
