Bail $1M for man charged with murder in Miami County woman's death
Bail $1M for man charged with murder in Miami County woman's death

A 58-year-old man was arraigned Tuesday on a murder charge after a woman was found dead the night before inside a Miami County house.

Bail was set at $1 million for Brian E. Mason in Miami County Municipal Court. He pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Credit: Miami County Jail

Mason was arrested around 7:30 p.m. Monday at a house in the 11000 block of North Montgomery County Line Road in Union Twp. after sheriff’s deputies responded to check on a woman’s wellbeing.

The Miamisburg Police Department asked the Miami County Sheriff’s Office to check on the woman, according to a public information log.

The woman’s name has not been released by the Miami County coroner.

Mason is next due in court April 4.

