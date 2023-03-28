Bail $1M for man charged with murder in Miami County woman’s death

A 58-year-old man was arraigned Tuesday on a murder charge after a woman was found dead the night before inside a Miami County house.
Bail was set at $1 million for Brian E. Mason in Miami County Municipal Court. He pleaded not guilty to the charge.
Credit: Miami County Jail
Mason was arrested around 7:30 p.m. Monday at a house in the 11000 block of North Montgomery County Line Road in Union Twp. after sheriff’s deputies responded to check on a woman’s wellbeing.
The Miamisburg Police Department asked the Miami County Sheriff’s Office to check on the woman, according to a public information log.
The woman’s name has not been released by the Miami County coroner.
Mason is next due in court April 4.