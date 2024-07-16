WOMEN IN BUSINESS: Alicia Tai, Hollywood Gaming

Answer: I entered a gaming industry right out of college as a Slot Attendant and have been fortunate enough to work for great companies including my current employer, Penn Entertainment, who invest in their people and promote from within.

Q: What led you to this point in your career?

A: I have been in this industry for over 10 years and two key elements led me to this point: curiosity and mentorship. I have always stayed curious about the business and its people. That curiosity has helped me understand the fundamental challenges and to develop strategies to achieve resolutions and optimal outcomes. I wouldn’t be where I am today if I didn’t seek out and receive mentorship. I was truly fortunate enough to have many intelligent people to gain knowledge from.

Q: Who are a couple of people you think of as your professional board of directors (the folks you go to for advice and support)?

A: Two former bosses, Oliver Shoemaker, VP of Casino Operations at Cache Creek Casino, and Anthony Ventura, VP of Casino Operations at Jamul Casino, have been part of my professional board of directors for many years even prior to my familiarity with the concept. Both have given sage advice at many career crossroads and been supporters of educational endeavors. I have an opening for a female voice on my board if anyone is interested.

Q: What is advice you have for women growing their careers?

A: Seek out mentors. Do not wait for mentors to find you. At times, we are fortunate enough that mentors align naturally, but you can’t wait for permission from others to gain knowledge, explore opportunities or be heard. You may have to go out and get it.

Q: When you were a child, what career did you hope to have?

A: I wanted to be an educator. My career has provided many opportunities to teach in a different way than in a classroom.

Q: Are you involved in any cohorts, boards, nonprofits?

A: I recently concluded Dayton Chamber of Commerce’s Empower program. It was an invaluable experience to build confidence and gain a group of trusted supporters.

