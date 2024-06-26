WOMEN IN BUSINESS: Rachel Barthel: Infinite Management Solutions in Dayton

Explore More Dayton business news

QUESTION: How did you get into that role?

Answer: I began my journey with IMS as a business process analyst, where I showcased my expertise in enhancing business processes. My dedication and skills led to a promotion to business operations manager, allowing me to further demonstrate my capabilities. Today, I proudly hold the title of senior business operations manager, continually driving operational excellence and strategic improvements within the organization.

Q: What led you to this point in your career?

A: After serving as a dedicated United States Marine for a decade, honing leadership and operational skills, I pursued higher education, earning an MBA and a Masters in I/O psychology. Discovering a deep passion for optimizing business operations and enhancing efficiencies, I seamlessly transitioned into the role of senior business operations manager. My journey blends military discipline with academic rigor, shaping a career dedicated to driving organizational excellence and strategic growth.

Q: Who are a couple of people you think of as your professional board of directors (the folks you go to for advice and support)?

A: Three people come to mind when thinking of my personal board of directors:

Lisa Coker (my business mentor): The owner and CEO of Infinite Management Solutions and a seasoned executive is not only my boss, she is my mentor. Lisa offers experienced advice on organizational dynamics and professional development in the corporate environment.

Jasmine Moore with Sew Many Parts, Inc. (industry peer): A fellow business operations manager from another organization, providing a fresh perspective on industry trends and best practices, and serving as a sounding board for innovative ideas.

Candice Behm: A fellow United States Marine whose leadership I respect. Her strategic insights help me navigate challenging situations and making critical decisions. As a mentor and a very close friend, I consider her a life coach who helps me maintain a healthy work-life balance where I stay focused and resilient managing all of life’s challenges, both professional and personal.

Q: What advice do you have for women growing their careers?

A: Embrace continuous learning and leverage every experience. Whether you’re starting in an entry-level position or transitioning from a different field, use each role as an opportunity to showcase your skills and build your expertise. Seek out mentors and allies who support your growth, and don’t hesitate to take on challenges that push your limits. Remember, dedication and perseverance are key — never underestimate your potential to rise through the ranks and achieve your professional goals.

Q: When you were a child, what career did you hope to have?

A: As a child, I envisioned stepping into my father’s shoes to run our family HVAC company. While I ultimately chose a different path, my passion for business operations remained strong. Today, I channel that passion into supporting the operations of a small, growing business, applying the same dedication and strategic thinking I admired in my father’s work.

Q: Are you involved in any cohorts, boards and nonprofits?

A: The Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce’s EMPOWER Cohort 6, Tipp City Enrichment Program board member

