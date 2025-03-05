Woolpert joint venture designs Air Force logistics complex

The complex will house the 434th Logistics Readiness Squadron, which focuses on supply, vehicle management, traffic management, and mobilization planning for the Air Force.

The new complex will unite those functions — today located across six facilities — under one roof, the joint venture said in a release.

Construction is expected to begin this year.

Woolpert-RS&H JV services included architecture, interior design, civil, structural, fire protection, mechanical, and electrical engineering and more.

Woolpert-RS&H Project Manager Rebecca Knolle said that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has faced procurement challenges for this project.

“Under this contract, our team was tasked with descoping and value-engineering the project and working with the client to optimize the scope, as well as streamlining the ... design, so that this vital project could finally be awarded and put into motion,” Knolle said.

The joint venture has supported the Army Corps of Engineers since 2016. The business is serving contracts for the Corps in Norfolk, Louisville, Baltimore, and Japan, as well as the Air Force Civil Engineer Center.

“The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Louisville District is very excited to be able to deliver a crucial facility for the Logistics Readiness Squadron at Grissom Air Reserve Base, alongside Woolpert RS&H JV,” Air Force Reserve Support Section, USACE Louisville District Project Manager Jim Walters said.