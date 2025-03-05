Breaking: Dave Chappelle sits courtside at UD Arena for Flyers’ final home game

Woolpert joint venture designs Air Force logistics complex

An artist's rendering of the new Logistics Readiness Complex at Grissom Air Reserve Base in Indiana. Contributed

An artist's rendering of the new Logistics Readiness Complex at Grissom Air Reserve Base in Indiana. Contributed
Local News
By
47 minutes ago
X

A joint venture of Beavercreek’s Woolpert and a Florida company has designed a new Air Force logistics complex, the companies said.

The Woolpert-RS&H JV has completed the design for the new Logistics Readiness Complex at Grissom Air Reserve Base in Indiana.

The complex will house the 434th Logistics Readiness Squadron, which focuses on supply, vehicle management, traffic management, and mobilization planning for the Air Force.

The new complex will unite those functions — today located across six facilities — under one roof, the joint venture said in a release.

Construction is expected to begin this year.

An airman assigned to the 434th Air Refueling Wing marshals in a KC-135R Stratotanker, Grissom Air Reserve Base, Indiana, Nov. 2, 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexis Morris)

icon to expand image

Woolpert-RS&H JV services included architecture, interior design, civil, structural, fire protection, mechanical, and electrical engineering and more.

Woolpert-RS&H Project Manager Rebecca Knolle said that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has faced procurement challenges for this project.

“Under this contract, our team was tasked with descoping and value-engineering the project and working with the client to optimize the scope, as well as streamlining the ... design, so that this vital project could finally be awarded and put into motion,” Knolle said.

The joint venture has supported the Army Corps of Engineers since 2016. The business is serving contracts for the Corps in Norfolk, Louisville, Baltimore, and Japan, as well as the Air Force Civil Engineer Center.

“The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Louisville District is very excited to be able to deliver a crucial facility for the Logistics Readiness Squadron at Grissom Air Reserve Base, alongside Woolpert RS&H JV,” Air Force Reserve Support Section, USACE Louisville District Project Manager Jim Walters said.

In Other News
1
Large fire damages multiple businesses in Piqua commercial building
2
Trump invokes Springfield Haitian immigration in address to Congress
3
Miami Twp. hires new police chief
4
Project Blackbird to shed shame on mental health at upcoming WSU event
5
Wright Brothers Institute welcomes new president

About the Author

Follow Thomas Gnau on facebookFollow Thomas Gnau on twitter

Thomas Gnau is a business reporter who joined the Dayton Daily News in 2007. He has reported for daily newspapers in Ohio since 1991.