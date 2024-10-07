Woolpert selected for $80 million contract to build military schools

Explore Consumer advocates say AES Ohio should face harsher penalties for failing to keep the lights on

The work will be for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Norfolk District and Department of Defense Education Activity (DODEA).

The DODEA is responsible for 161 schools for children of military members across the world. This is Woolpert’s fourth consecutive DODEA contract for the district.

Work is underway for the contract, Woolpert said.

“Woolpert has had the honor of supporting the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and all three of DODEA’s geographic areas — Europe, Pacific, and the Americas — for the last 20 years,” Woolpert Vice President and Federal Market Director Doug Brown said in a statement.

Also, Woolpert announced it has hired Tom Tickner to be the company’s managing director of federal services.

A retired Army major general with more than 30 years of federal government experience, Tickner will help lead the firm’s federal growth strategy and business operations.

Before joining Woolpert, Tickner worked for more than two decades and held leadership roles with the Army Corps of Engineers. Most recently, Ticker served as chief legislative liaison for the Office of the Secretary of the Army, where he led the Army’s congressional policy and strategy.

“From historically underfunded infrastructure programs to cutting-edge technologies, I have seen firsthand the range of projects that would benefit from Woolpert’s unique combination of AEG (architecture, engineering, and geospatial) services,” Tickner said. “Woolpert is well equipped to meet the evolving needs of the federal government and its agencies, and I am looking forward to supporting our nation’s infrastructure and national security needs.”

Headquartered near the Beavercreek-Kettering municipal border, Woolpert is an AEG and strategic consulting firm with more than 2,500 employees nationwide, about 200 of them in the Dayton area.