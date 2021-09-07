‘Words of Hope’ candlelight vigil for suicide prevention set for tonight

The Ohio Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) and the Montgomery County Prevention Coalition (MCPC) will be holding a candlelight vigil for National Suicide Prevention Week at Levitt Pavilion. It will take place beginning at 7:30 p.m.

“Anyone whose life has been touched by suicide or struggles personally is welcome to attend and pay tribute to the byproduct of suicide and despair. We will gather in hope,” a release says.