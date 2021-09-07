dayton-daily-news logo
X

‘Words of Hope’ candlelight vigil for suicide prevention set for tonight

A man holds a candle during a vigil. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)
Caption
A man holds a candle during a vigil. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

Credit: Fernando Vergara

Credit: Fernando Vergara

Local News
By , Dayton Daily News
1 hour ago

A candlelight vigil will take place in Dayton tonight to remember, honor and cherish lives lost to suicide.

The Ohio Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) and the Montgomery County Prevention Coalition (MCPC) will be holding a candlelight vigil for National Suicide Prevention Week at Levitt Pavilion. It will take place beginning at 7:30 p.m.

“Anyone whose life has been touched by suicide or struggles personally is welcome to attend and pay tribute to the byproduct of suicide and despair. We will gather in hope,” a release says.

For more information, contact Sallie Wilson Luther at swluther1@gmail.com. The Suicide Prevention Hotline is 800-273-TALK(8255) or text Hope to 741-741

In Other News
1
Dayton-area communities plan 9/11 ceremonies, events to honor 20th...
2
Main Street Lebanon navigating leadership changes after council...
3
On 9/11, Wright-Patterson answered pleas for help, prepared for changed
4
Legionella discovery at Oakwood stadium restricts access
5
Mass food distribution set for Greene County residents
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top