‘Words of Hope’ candlelight vigil for suicide prevention set for tonight

A candlelight vigil will take place in Dayton tonight to remember, honor and cherish lives lost to suicide.
The Ohio Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) and the Montgomery County Prevention Coalition (MCPC) will be holding a candlelight vigil for National Suicide Prevention Week at Levitt Pavilion. It will take place beginning at 7:30 p.m.
“Anyone whose life has been touched by suicide or struggles personally is welcome to attend and pay tribute to the byproduct of suicide and despair. We will gather in hope,” a release says.
For more information, contact Sallie Wilson Luther at swluther1@gmail.com. The Suicide Prevention Hotline is 800-273-TALK(8255) or text Hope to 741-741