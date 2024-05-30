Worker pistol whipped during robbery at Kroger pharmacy in Harrison Twp.

Just before 9 a.m., deputies were called to an aggravated robbery at the Kroger pharmacy at 3520 W. Siebenthaler Ave.

A suspect entered the store and went to the pharmacy counter before demanding narcotics, according to deputies.

“The suspect threatened the employee with a firearm and struck them in the face with the weapon,” read a press release. “He then fled the store with an undisclosed amount of narcotics.”

The sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate the incident.