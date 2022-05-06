dayton-daily-news logo
World War II paratroop reenactors land at AF museum

World War II paratroop reenactors jump from Tico Belle, a C-47 Skytrain, on April 27 over the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. The aircraft, a veteran of the D-Day invasion, then landed on the runway behind the museum and sat on display until its departure the next day. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/R.J. ORIEZ

Local News
By Contributed
35 minutes ago

World War II paratroop reenactors floated down toward their landing zone near the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force on April 27 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. A total of 17 reenactors jumped from two WWII-era C-47 Skytrains that had also dropped paratroopers over Normandy on D-Day.

The C-47 Skytrains Tico Belle (top) and Placid Lassie approach their drop zone near the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force on April 27 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. The two planes were among those used to drop troops on Normandy for D-Day during World War II. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/R.J. ORIEZ

