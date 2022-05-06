World War II paratroop reenactors land at AF museum

World War II paratroop reenactors floated down toward their landing zone near the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force on April 27 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. A total of 17 reenactors jumped from two WWII-era C-47 Skytrains that had also dropped paratroopers over Normandy on D-Day.
In Other News
1
Dayton organ and tissue donation bank starts to collect birth tissue
2
Redistricting commission resubmits rejected maps for state House...
3
Trotwood gets $1M of $51M state effort on road and pedestrian safety
4
Area schools get kids thinking about careers at younger age
5
Sinclair to graduate record number of students on Friday
About the Author