Wreath-laying ceremony commemorates 25th anniversary of Dayton Peace Accords

Retired Air Force Lt. Col. John McCance (left) and Matt Joseph, Dayton city commissioner, take part in a private wreath-laying ceremony Nov. 21 at the Peace Walk bench and plaque on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the Dayton Peace Accords, which ended the brutal Bosnian War. The two serve as co-chairs of the anniversary events committee. Also pictured is Joseph’s daughter, Sara. In 1995, the peace talks unfolded over 20 days at Hope Hotel (now the Hope Hotel and Richard C. Holbrooke Conference Center.) The accords were signed in Paris on Dec. 14 that year, which ended civil war and genocide in Bosnia-Herzegovina, a small southeast European country once part of Yugoslavia. COURTESY PHOTO/DONNA SCHLAGHECK