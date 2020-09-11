X

Wreath-laying ceremony to honor POW/MIAs

Credit: ALBIZU, ASHLEY J TSgt USAF AFMC USAFSAM/OED

By 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

Recognition Day

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base’s annual POW/MIA wreath-laying ceremony will be held on National POW/MIA Recognition Day Sept. 18 at 9 a.m. at the Arnold House in Area A.

“Relentless Pursuit: A Determined Nation” is the theme this year. The event is limited to 25 in-person guests, while also being broadcast on Facebook.

For more information on the ceremony, please visit retired Senior Master Sgt. David McCoy on Facebook at POW/MIA or visit www.DPAA.mil for more information on National POW/MIA Recognition Day.

