Wright ‘B’ Flyer statue may have a new home

Workers for Schumacher Crane spent Friday moving the Wright Brothers lll sculpture that has been on Monument Avenue across from Riverscape Metro Park for 19 years. The sculpture will be moved to the west end of the Third Street bridge to allow for redevelopment of the Monument Avenue site. MARSHALL GORBY/STAFF

Local News
By
17 minutes ago

The Wright “B” Flyer statue that was downtown for about two decades may have found a new home on Dayton’s west side, near the Wright Dunbar business district.

Dayton is considering transferring land at the southwest corner of West Third Street and Edwin C. Moses Boulevard to Montgomery County to give the county a place to put the Wright Flyer monument.

The statue was installed in 2000 along East Monument Avenue, south of RiverScape MetroPark.

But the artwork was removed and placed into storage in 2020 to make room for a new apartment project called the Monument.

The property transfer will allow for the display and preservation of Dayton’s aviation history, says a memo from Todd Kinskey, Dayton’s director of planning, neighborhoods and development.

The statue will have a podium and lighting and will be a “first-class gateway” to the Wright Dunbar neighborhood and Dayton aviation heritage national park sites, the memo states.

