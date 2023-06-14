Wright Flyer III sculpture calls historic neighborhood home

Montgomery County leaders said the landing of the Wright Flyer III sculpture in its new home in the Wright Dunbar Historic District is a nod to the history and heritage of the area.

The sculpture depicting the first flight of the historic aircraft and life-size replicas of Orville and Wilbur Wright was displayed on East Monument Avenue, but the land where it rested was sold.

The sculpture was moved to the intersection of South Edwin C. Moses Boulevard and Third Street near the Third Street bridge in February. Government leaders from Montgomery County and the city of Dayton gathered together on Wednesday to celebrate the move of the sculpture.

Montgomery County commissioner Judy Dodge said the sculpture holds a special place in her heart, as her grandmother used to tell stories about running into the Wright brothers on their way to their bike shop while she was a child living in Dayton.

The sculpture of course now sits in the neighborhood where the Wrights designed the world’s first powered airplane, according to Montgomery County administrator Michael Colbert.

It’s also the same neighborhood where famed poet Paul Laurence Dunbar penned his verses, according to Jeff Jackson of the Wright-Dunbar Village Neighborhood Association.

“That’s another sense of pride to the area,” he said.

The sculpture’s new location was a project that needed collaboration, Montgomery County commission president Debbie Lieberman.

The county owned a parcel of land but needed three to place the sculpture. The city of Dayton and Wright Dunbar Inc. supported the project with two other parcels of land.

“That’s what’s really important: we go about strengthening and developing this neighborhood as what it used to be: strong and thriving… it’s going to attract people,” said Dayton commissioner Chris Shaw.

The National Parks Services declared Dayton and Montgomery County as an American World War II Heritage city: one location is given this title in each state.

“This sculpture is a great way if celebrating the innovation of the Wright Brothers, the service and sacrifice of the Airmen and civilians at Wright Patterson Air Force base, the creativity of one of the nation’s first influential Black poets… and all the citizens who make this a thriving region,” said Montgomery County commissioner Carolyn Rice.