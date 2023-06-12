More Kettering traffic detours near Oakwood this week due to water main work

BreakingNews
Fairborn, Beavercreek defendants sentenced in Air Force multi-million dollar contract fraud case
7 minutes ago

KETTERING — An intersection on one of Kettering’s main thoroughfares will be impacted this week starting today, including lane closures and detours.

The Montgomery County water main replacement project will involve the intersection of Dorothy Lane and Shroyer Road near the Oakwood border, Kettering officials said.

The work will impact traffic in the following ways, according to Kettering:

  • Northbound and southbound through traffic on Shroyer will be limited to turning right onto Dorothy. Detour signs will be posted.
ExploreEARLIER: Kettering fatal shooting victim ID’d; man charged in police homicide investigation
  • Left turns from Dorothy onto northbound and southbound Shroyer will be closed. Detour signs will be posted.
  • Through traffic on Dorothy Lane will be reduced to one lane in both directions and will be maintained during construction.

This is the fourth time that part of Dorothy has been closed for the county project since April. That part of Dorothy averages about is 15,530 vehicles a day, officials have said.

ExplorePOPULAR: Longtime Dayton-area jeweler going out of business in Oakwood

A $1.3 million project is to replace a main installed in the mid-20th century, the county said has said.

The periodic closures are the most efficient ways to connect about 65 homes to the new water main, which is eight inches wide and has already been installed, officials said.

It is two inches in diameter larger than the current one, which is prone to rupture due to age, said county Project Manager Ed Schlaack.

ExploreRELATED: Kettering safety zone plans include Fairmont, middle school near Fraze

Nick Blizzard is a staff writer for the Dayton Daily News. He is a graduate of Stebbins High School who earned a bachelor’s degree from Ohio University and its E.W. Scripps School of Journalism. Nick is a Riverside native and has been a journalist in the Dayton area for more than 20 years.

