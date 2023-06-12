More Kettering traffic detours near Oakwood this week due to water main work

This is the fourth time that part of Dorothy has been closed for the county project since April. That part of Dorothy averages about is 15,530 vehicles a day, officials have said.

A $1.3 million project is to replace a main installed in the mid-20th century, the county said has said.

The periodic closures are the most efficient ways to connect about 65 homes to the new water main, which is eight inches wide and has already been installed, officials said.

It is two inches in diameter larger than the current one, which is prone to rupture due to age, said county Project Manager Ed Schlaack.