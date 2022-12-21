Wright-Patt Air Force Base to close ahead of winter storm

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base will close starting at 6 p.m. on Thursday and remain closed through Friday because of the forecasted winter storm.
During that time, base-essential employees must use Gates 12A and 22B and telework employees will continue to work or take appropriate leave, the base said.
Wright-Patterson Medical Center will be closed to all but emergency medical services during the closure.
Both the base commissary and all Army & Air Force Exchange Service facilities will be closed, except for the gas station and Kittyhawk Express, which will open at 7:30 a.m. on Friday.
In Other News
1
Miami County Sheriff’s Office to deploy additional patrols through end...
2
Man in custody following standoff on I-71 in Warren County
3
Man seriously injured, dog dead in Dayton house fire
4
Tipp City police officer enters not guilty plea to charges
5
21 Wright-Patt water wells tested above EPA health, regional screening...
About the Author