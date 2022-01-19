Wright-Patt commander on COVID fight: ‘It’s only gotten worse’

The commander stressed that he wants to see improved regional data, calling the situation “community-driven.”

“This is really a numbers game, folks,” Miller said.

Roughly 89% of patients in local hospital Intensive Care Units are unvaccinated, Miller said. On the installation, military members are about 97% vaccinated and more than 90% of civilian employees are vaccinated, he said.

“It is a safe place to work,” Miller said of the base. “We’re not seeing transmissions across this installation.”

Among other changes and restrictions, HPCON Delta drives base employee occupancy down to 15%. The target for in-person meetings and gatherings in HPCON Delta should be 10 people or less, and teleworking should be continued and maximized, base leaders have said.

“Because of our situation, I did not drive us down to a 15% occupancy rate,” Miller noted Wednesday before adding that he asked base missions to take a “hard look” on who was coming to work physically on base.

Col. Christian Lyons, commander of the 88th Medical Group, noted a 10% reduction in COVID admissions statewide over the last 10 days, but locally, there is plenty of demand for care, he said.

Upwards of 160 patients have been “boarded” in local emergency departments due to a lack of space and staffing, with nearly 600 “COVID-related” in-patients hospitalized in an eight-county area around Dayton and 90 patients requiring ventilators, Lyons said.

Lyons said further the medical group has one team deployed to Michigan to assist civilian hospitals and has been asked to prepare two more teams for similar deployments.

If and when those teams are deployed, it will trigger delays in care at Wright-Patterson Medical Center, he said, adding: “But we have not closed any specific medical services at this time.”