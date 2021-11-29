Wright-Patt Credit Union announces new CEO

“Mislansky launched myCUmortgage in 2001 from scratch to become the largest (credit union service organization) mortgage operation in the country,” the business said.

“The WPCU board of directors and I are confident Tim is the right leader for the credit union as we continue to innovate and serve our members,” said Joseph Linsenmeyer, the credit union’s chairman of the board.

The board said it spent the past six months searching for the best candidate to lead the credit union.

“It is a tremendous honor to lead the WPCU team and I’m incredibly excited to assume this new role,” Mislansky said in the announcement.

Mislansky received a bachelor’s degree in accounting and finance from Miami University in 1993. He is also a graduate of the Credit Union Executive CEO Institute. He spends his personal time with his wife of 23 years, Julie, and his two college-age children, Joe and Mary.

Established in 1932, Wright-Patt Credit Union is a member-owned, not-for-profit financial cooperative serving Central and Southwest Ohio with more than 446,000 members and over $6.9 billion in assets.