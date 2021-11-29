dayton-daily-news logo
X

Wright-Patt Credit Union announces new CEO

BILL LACKEY/STAFF
Caption
BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

Local News
By Thomas Gnau
11 minutes ago

The Wright-Patt Credit Union, Inc. (WPCU) board of directors has named Timothy Mislansky as the next president and chief executive officer of the organization, the credit union announced Monday.

Mislansky will succeed Douglas Fecher on January 1, 2022, the credit union said. Fecher announced his retirement in late June of this year.

ExploreNavy Blue Angels crew members arrive in Dayton for pre-show visit

“Mislansky has 25 years of senior management experience, including 20 years of member-center strategic development and plan execution at WPCU and myCUmortgage,” the credit union said. The latter organization is a wholly owned credit union service organization.

Timothy J. Mislansky was named on Nov. 29, 2021 the next president and chief executive officer of Wright-Patt Credit Union. Contributed
Caption
Timothy J. Mislansky was named on Nov. 29, 2021 the next president and chief executive officer of Wright-Patt Credit Union. Contributed

Most recently he served as the chief strategy officer. Prior to that, he served as a senior vice president of WPCU and president of myCUmortgage.

“Mislansky launched myCUmortgage in 2001 from scratch to become the largest (credit union service organization) mortgage operation in the country,” the business said.

“The WPCU board of directors and I are confident Tim is the right leader for the credit union as we continue to innovate and serve our members,” said Joseph Linsenmeyer, the credit union’s chairman of the board.

The board said it spent the past six months searching for the best candidate to lead the credit union.

“It is a tremendous honor to lead the WPCU team and I’m incredibly excited to assume this new role,” Mislansky said in the announcement.

Mislansky received a bachelor’s degree in accounting and finance from Miami University in 1993. He is also a graduate of the Credit Union Executive CEO Institute. He spends his personal time with his wife of 23 years, Julie, and his two college-age children, Joe and Mary.

Established in 1932, Wright-Patt Credit Union is a member-owned, not-for-profit financial cooperative serving Central and Southwest Ohio with more than 446,000 members and over $6.9 billion in assets.

In Other News
1
Navy Blue Angels crew members arrive in Dayton for pre-show visit
2
Five Rivers MetroParks names new chief of philanthropy
3
Oakwood completes move of recycling center, offers 24-hour access
4
First Vax-2-School winners to be announced today
5
Indiana deputy shoots woman who pointed weapon at him

About the Author

ajc.com

Thomas Gnau
Follow Thomas Gnau on facebookFollow Thomas Gnau on twitter

Thomas Gnau is a business reporter who joined the Dayton Daily News in 2007. He has reported for daily newspapers in Ohio since 1991.

© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top