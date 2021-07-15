Wright-Patt PA system accidentally sends out ‘lockdown’ message

A Wright-Patterson Air Force Base public address system accidentally sent out a lockdown announcement message this morning, but there is no lockdown or cause for concern, a base spokeswoman said.
A communications squadron was performing maintenance on the system when the message was inadvertently broadcast on what is sometimes called the base’s “giant voice” system, said Stacey Geiger, a spokeswoman for the 88th Air Base Wing, the organization which acts as landlord for the sprawling Air Force Base.
There is no lockdown, she said.
“There was maintenance being done on the system,” Geiger said.
“We apologize for any undue concern this may have caused. Wright-Patt is in a normal operating status,” the base said in a Facebook message Thursday.