Wright-Patterson AFB Gate 15A will soon reopen

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base’s entry access point off Ohio 844 will open in a week, in time to gradually welcome more commuters and employees.
Gate 15A will open Monday, June 21 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, the base said on social media.
The base said the $1.8 million construction project at the gate will lead to “enhanced weather protection and base security.”
Before next Monday, however, morning commuters entering the base should still seek other routes, including Gates 12A, which is open 24 hours, and gate 1A, also known as the “commissary gate.”
The gate has been closed to all traffic since April 16.
Early this month, Wright-Patterson installation commander Col. Patrick Miller moved the base to health protection condition “bravo,” a step closer to the day when more workers will once again populate the state’s largest single-site employer. Pre-pandemic, some 30,000 military and civilian employees typically worked at the base on any given work day.
That new condition status gives commanders the option of returning all workers to base offices.
However, Miller cautioned then that base gate 15A was still closed and under construction.