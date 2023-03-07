Wright-Patterson hangar conversion project honored again

The conversion of a hangar at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base is reaping new honors.
The modernization of a hangar at Wright-Patterson has received a top honor from the 2022 U.S. Air Force Design Awards for excellence in design, sustainability and energy efficiency, said Indianapolis-based American Structurepoint, who spearheaded the project with CMS Corp.
The companies provided architecture design, structural engineering and civil engineering services for the $34.7 million design-build project that received an “honor award” in the renovations/additions category. The award is the highest-level award given in the design competition.
American Structurepoint’s design team and construction manager CMS Corp. faced what they called a “daunting challenge.”
The team needed to maintain the historical aspects of a World War II-era hangar while renovating it to serve the 21st-century Air Force, the firms said. “The task called for renovating approximately 37,350 square feet of existing space and providing a new second floor within the hangar’s interior.”
The team’s exterior renovation, which included the restoration of the original 1943 hangar door, maintained the hangar’s architectural compatibility with the Wright Field Historic District. Another feature was the clear glazing along a first-floor break area that allows building occupants to experience daylight and outside views while working in a secure area.
The project was completed in August 2021 on a part of Wright-Patterson considered part of the “Wright Field Historic District,” a spokeswoman for American Structurepoint told this newspaper.
The building in question, Hangar F/20006, is considered an historical structure, eligible for listing on the National Register of Historic Places.
Last year, the hangar restoration project won an Engineering-News Record Midwest 2022 “Best Projects Award” in the renovation/restoration category.
“Our architects and engineers were honored to renovate this World War II-era hanger to serve the needs of today’s U.S. Air Force and enhance mission capabilities,” said Matthew Wright, federal sector leader for American Structurepoint’s Architecture + Interiors Group.
About the Author