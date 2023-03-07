Wright-Patterson hangar conversion project honored again

The team’s exterior renovation, which included the restoration of the original 1943 hangar door, maintained the hangar’s architectural compatibility with the Wright Field Historic District. Another feature was the clear glazing along a first-floor break area that allows building occupants to experience daylight and outside views while working in a secure area.

The project was completed in August 2021 on a part of Wright-Patterson considered part of the “Wright Field Historic District,” a spokeswoman for American Structurepoint told this newspaper.

The building in question, Hangar F/20006, is considered an historical structure, eligible for listing on the National Register of Historic Places.

Last year, the hangar restoration project won an Engineering-News Record Midwest 2022 “Best Projects Award” in the renovation/restoration category.

“Our architects and engineers were honored to renovate this World War II-era hanger to serve the needs of today’s U.S. Air Force and enhance mission capabilities,” said Matthew Wright, federal sector leader for American Structurepoint’s Architecture + Interiors Group.