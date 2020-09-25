Wright-Patterson Medical Center website now wrightpatterson.tricare.mil

All military hospitals and clinic websites will move to the same, new platform. This means users will have the same, high-quality web services from wherever they are around the world. Are you planning to move or going through a permanent change of station? The standard website layout and features will make the transition easier. You won’t have to learn a new site after you PCS.

The new website is modern and user-friendly. It’s designed to make information faster and easier to find. And it includes tools and widgets to help you.