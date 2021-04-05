Wright-Patterson plans anti-terrorism exercise Wednesday

Force Protection Condition levels measure threats to an installation and prescribe specific defense procedures to mitigate the danger and protect Airmen and resources. Oftentimes, quarterly exercises will launch the base into a higher level of security, mimicking the installation-wide implications of a real-world threat. FPCON shifts are a chance for Airmen to practice patience, collaboration and readiness. Security changes affect every Airmen living or working at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, and knowing what to expect will help all carry out their duties during both real and simulated threats. (U.S. Air Force graphic/Caroline Clauson) Credit: 88th Air Base Wing Public Affair Credit: 88th Air Base Wing Public Affair

Freund says reasons for local FPCON changes could range from a suspicious phone call to an unclaimed package sitting in a public area, which could potentially contain an explosive device.

”Understanding the function of the FPCON system, and being familiar with what actions to take, can go a long way to help the base and its personnel be safe and secure,” Freund said.

The FPCON system has five levels:

FPCON NORMAL: Applies at all times as a general threat of terrorist attacks, hostile acts or other security dangers always exists in the world. FPCON ALPHA: Applies to a non-specific threat of a terrorist attack or hostile act directed against Department of Defense (DoD) elements and personnel. FPCON BRAVO: Applies when an increased or more predictable threat of a terrorist attack or hostile act exists and is directed against DoD elements and personnel. FPCON CHARLIE: Applies when a terrorist incident or hostile act occurs within the commander’s area of interest, or intelligence is received indicating a hostile act, some form of terrorist action or targeting of DoD elements, personnel or facilities. FPCON DELTA: Applies when a terrorist attack or hostile act has occurred or is anticipated against specific installations or operating areas

Base commanders have the ability to raise an installation’s FPCON level if he or she deems there is a credible threat, according to DoD policies.

Questions about the planned exercise were sent to a base representative.