Wright-Patterson salutes retirees on first Retiree Appreciation Day in three years

“The cost of living is cheaper here,” he said. “My house in Boston, compared to my house here, my house in Boston, if I had the same one, would be over $3 million.”

“I find, being in a military community, I have people with common interests,” he added.

Do you want to keep up with Wright-Patterson Air Force Base news? Wright Patt Today is a newsletter for people who live, work and care about one of the largest Air Force bases in the world. We'll deliver the latest military-related news and stories important to the Wright-Patterson community to your inbox every weekday. CLICK HERE to sign up for the newsletter

Col. Charles Barkhurst, vice-commander of the 88th Air Force Base Wing, agreed that the Wright-Patterson Medical Center — the second largest hospital in the Air Force — a commissary with competitive grocery prices, an exchange and other base amenities act a magnet for military retirees.

He estimated that about 58,000 such retirees live in the area. The base itself has a working population of more than 31,000 people — uniformed active-duty, civilian employees and contractors, making it the largest single-site employer in Ohio.

“That’s a lot of retirees,” Barkhurst said in an interview. “We’re the only Air Force base in a four-state region. Yes, we have a lot of retirees come here and use the hospital, the commissary, the BX (base exchange) and a lot of other services.”

The theme Friday was financial and legal information, but medical information was on the agenda, as well.

Col. Dale Harrell, commander of the 88th Medical Group, told Hope Hotel listeners that last week the base received some 12,000 doses of the flu vaccine. He urged listeners to get that shot.

Flu “is just starting to catch hold in Ohio,” he said. “What happens is, the kids get it, and then we get it.”

One man in the audience praised the drive-through pharmacy service the Medical Center implemented during the pandemic.

“Those young Airmen ... were hustling,” he said. “Those live bodies brought the meds to my car.”

Harrell appreciated the comment. “You cannot beat that human-to-human interaction.”