Wright-Patterson Spotlight: Angel Cuellar, GS-9

Angel Cuellar, GS-9

Local News | 1 hour ago
By 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

Name: Angel Cuellar, GS-9

Unit of assignment: 88th Logistics Readiness Squadron

How long have you been at Wright-Patt? One year

What is your job? Material management contract officer representative.

What’s your favorite part of the job?

I am constantly interacting with individuals on all levels of the organization and different functional areas. It provides an opportunity for me to gain more knowledge and continuously learn new things. My job requires a lot of multitasking, which keeps things interesting. From contract changes to navigating new system-software programs in order to perform daily inspections, there’s always something different going on

