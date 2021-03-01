Wright-Patterson spotlight: Senior Airman Kyle Morton

Because military service ran through my family’s blood, I was called to serve. I had an even further calling to serve in a law-enforcement capacity. Having many obstacles to overcome, to include losing over 100 pounds and getting laughed at by Army recruiters, the Air Force took me in and guided me to where I am today. I am proud to say that I am a Security Forces member, part of a great team making a difference. While I work the mid-shift, I enjoy meeting new people around the installation, and knowing that I keep the brave men and women on Wright-Patt safe gives me the motivation to continue to overcome any obstacles.