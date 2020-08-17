Wright-Patterson Spotlight

What is your favorite part of your job?

I thoroughly enjoy my time spent with the base installation chaplains while performing unit engagements and visitations within the squadrons on base. It gives me a very unique understanding on how airmen from different AFSC's contribute to preserving and sustaining the mission of the Air Force on a daily basis as well as developing relationships and building and maintaining rapport with all personnel that we interact with.

As an added bonus, we, as the Chaplain Corps, occasionally initiate a term called “RACK” Attack (Random Act of Chapel Kindness) in which we promote resiliency and self-recovery within a chosen squadron or unit by providing meals for everyone as well as having the opportunity for other airmen to directly interact with the various Chaplain Corps team members.