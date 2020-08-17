Wright-Patterson Spotlight

Name: Staff Sgt. Heyward P. Francisco
Unit of Assignment: 88 ABW/HC
Years at Wright-Patterson: Two years and 10 months
What is your job?
I am a 5R0X1 Religious Affairs Airman, specifically NCO in charge of Administration within the Wright-Patterson Chapel Office. My current job consists of maintaining daily operations and tasks to include unit engagements and squadron visitations; purchaser for various chapel and airmen-related activities on-base, providing crisis counseling to distressed airmen and their families, and physically supporting the highly active worship services that house a large and welcoming community of WPAFB.
What is your favorite part of your job?
I thoroughly enjoy my time spent with the base installation chaplains while performing unit engagements and visitations within the squadrons on base. It gives me a very unique understanding on how airmen from different AFSC's contribute to preserving and sustaining the mission of the Air Force on a daily basis as well as developing relationships and building and maintaining rapport with all personnel that we interact with.
As an added bonus, we, as the Chaplain Corps, occasionally initiate a term called “RACK” Attack (Random Act of Chapel Kindness) in which we promote resiliency and self-recovery within a chosen squadron or unit by providing meals for everyone as well as having the opportunity for other airmen to directly interact with the various Chaplain Corps team members.