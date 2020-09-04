Wright-Patterson Spotlight

What is your job?

My job here at ISAC is to synthesize statistical data for key installation leaders to facilitate decision making in the COVID environment. I adapt to each task and complete it while meeting and exceeding expectations. I help track key tasks and strive to complete them. I manage our SharePoint site and develop the daily quad chart as well as the commander’s dashboard, all with the mindset to provide leadership with the information they need to make timely and informed decisions.