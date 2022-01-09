Wright State appoints interim vice provost to permanent post

Wright State said Kadakia would continue to work closely with all academic and administrative units across the university in her new role.

Explore Subdivision with 132 homes planned for Huber Heights

Kadakia has previously served as the chair of the Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology and as the associate dean of research affairs of the Wright State Boonshoft School of Medicine. Before she was chair of the Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, she served as the director of the master’s degree program.

Under her leadership, the Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology established the Bachelor of Science Program in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology.

She joined the Wright State faculty in 2002 and was promoted to professor in 2012. Her research has focused on cancer.