Wright State appoints interim vice provost to permanent post

WRIGHT STATE — Madhavi Kadakia has been appointed vice provost for research and innovation at Wright State University.
She has served as the interim vice provost for research and innovation since last July, Wright State said in a press release.
Interim provost Oliver H. Evans said Kadakia has displayed the management skills and strategic vision to serve Wright State.
“More importantly, Dr. Kadakia has a vision for moving Wright State forward in several strategic areas, of which one of the most significant is the development of a collaborative relationship between the multiple directorates within Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and Wright State University,” Evans said.
Wright State has long worked with Wright-Patterson, providing interns and jobseekers, and the university frequently receives research grants from the federal government.
Wright State said Kadakia would continue to work closely with all academic and administrative units across the university in her new role.
Kadakia has previously served as the chair of the Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology and as the associate dean of research affairs of the Wright State Boonshoft School of Medicine. Before she was chair of the Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, she served as the director of the master’s degree program.
Under her leadership, the Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology established the Bachelor of Science Program in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology.
She joined the Wright State faculty in 2002 and was promoted to professor in 2012. Her research has focused on cancer.
