Wright State cites continuing improvement in economic outlook

For budgeting purposes, the university is predicting 10,593 students enrolled at WSU in the fall, excluding the medical school students.

But Wright State is “cautiously optimistic” about the fall semester’s enrollment. Greg Sample, the university’s chief operating officer, said the enrollment number used for the budget is meant to be conservative.

“As of today, the indicators that we are monitoring show signs that Wright State is successfully regaining confidence in market share in the region,” Susan Schaurer, the university’s vice president for enrollment management, said.

The university is planning additional marketing efforts next year, with the board approving a $307,896 contract to expand recruitment in South Asia, including Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

The university also expects to spend more than $5 million on various advertising services over two years, according to the budget. WSU also plans to update the software powering the applicant portal and supporting enrollment management.

Wright State is trying to rebound from years of financial trouble when spending outpaced revenue. The school announced budget cuts and layoffs in 2017 in response to that. The university also faced falling student enrollment, causing the university to cut 113 faculty positions. Most of those positions were made up by retirements or people leaving, and ultimately 16 faculty members lost their jobs.

Enrollment at Wright State has dropped significantly in the last 10 years. Between fall 2011 semester and fall 2021 semester, overall enrollment fell by about 41%, from 19,511 total students in 2011 to 11,469 in fall 2021, according to numbers that Wright State provided to the Ohio Department of Higher Education. Between fall 2016 and fall 2021, enrollment fell around 35%, according to the same numbers.

Wright State administrators cite a declining number of high school graduates in Ohio, plus the COVID-19 pandemic, as contributors to the problem.