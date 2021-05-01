Wright State graduates nearly 1,900 students Saturday

Here are the dates and times for the four graduation ceremonies:

Graduate School (master’s, Ph.D., and Ed.D. graduates): Friday, April 30, at 7 p.m.

Raj Soin College of Business and College of Education and Human Services: Saturday, May 1, at 10 a.m.

College of Engineering and Computer Science and College of Science and Mathematics: Saturday, May 1, at 2 p.m.

College of Liberal Arts and College of Nursing and Health: Saturday, May 1, at 6 p.m.

The commencement ceremonies were available online at wright.edu/streaming and on the university’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.