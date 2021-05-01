Wright State graduates nearly 1,900 students Saturday

About 1,900 students graduated from Wright State University this weekend.
WSU held in-person commencement this year, holding four separate ceremonies to accommodate social distancing measures and requiring attendees to abide by university COVID-19 protocols. The ceremonies were held at the Nutter Center.
Credit: Chris Snyder
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Mary H. Boosalis, president and CEO of Premier Health, gave video addresses to the graduates.
The spring class of 2021 includes graduates with 1,434 bachelor’s degrees, 455 master’s degrees, 28 doctoral degrees and 28 associate degrees, according to the university.
Here are the dates and times for the four graduation ceremonies:
- Graduate School (master’s, Ph.D., and Ed.D. graduates): Friday, April 30, at 7 p.m.
- Raj Soin College of Business and College of Education and Human Services: Saturday, May 1, at 10 a.m.
- College of Engineering and Computer Science and College of Science and Mathematics: Saturday, May 1, at 2 p.m.
- College of Liberal Arts and College of Nursing and Health: Saturday, May 1, at 6 p.m.
The commencement ceremonies were available online at wright.edu/streaming and on the university’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.
Credit: Chris Snyder