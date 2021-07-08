Wright State lands $1.4M to work on substance abuse treatment

Kinzeler and her associates at the SARDI program have participated in the project since 2018, when they received a two-year grant that focused primarily on opioid disorders, Wright State said in a press release.

In the first two years of the project, SARDI conducted 94 training sessions around the state for more than 2,000 providers and conducted over 5,000 technical assistance sessions. Kinzeler expects the number of training sessions and providers will increase during the current project, Wright State said.

Since joining Wright State’s SARDI Program, Kinzeler has primarily led grant evaluations for community partners, including state and local governments, churches, the Dayton Police Department and area health providers.

Kinzeler is leading the team working on the State Opioid Response project. The team includes Tim Crawford, assistant professor in the Departments of Family Medicine and Population and Public Health Sciences; Kathryn Taylor, training coordinator; Kevin Kissell, research associate; Angela Zaragoza, research assistant; and a gift card management and distribution team led by James Hardern, a research assistant.