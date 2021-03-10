Wright State planning return to campus with larger percentage of students, staff in fall

According to the university, in the fall semester and this spring semester, about 35% of instruction was delivered in-person and about 65% of classes were delivered remotely. Most employees have also worked from home since the spring of 2020.

Edwards acknowledged the news of the university’s plans for fall semester may bring both anxious and joyful anticipation.

“I want to assure you all that we will continue to follow all state and national public health guidance to ensure the health and safety of our university community,” she said.

Wright State may change its plans based on circumstances around the pandemic, she added.

She also praised students and staff for their resilience and work over the last year.

Wright State is not the only university planning a return to campus in the fall. Miami University has also announced plans to bring students fully back on campus.

More information on Wright State’s response to the pandemic is available at wright.edu/coronavirus.