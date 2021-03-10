Wright State planning return to campus with larger percentage of students, staff in fall

Wright State says it plans to have more students, faculty and staff teach and work on its campuses this fall.
President Sue Edwards announced in a campus-wide email that planning has begun to allow a larger percentage of students to have access to in-person classes and increased residence hall capabilities during the fall semester, which begins on Aug. 23.
Wright State is moving forward with its summer and fall planning because of both the decline of the number of COVID-19 cases in Ohio and across the nation and the increased availability of vaccines, Edwards said.
The university will continue to update the campus community on its plans for the summer and fall semesters in the weeks ahead, Edwards said.
The university said it also plans to host small groups for in-person student orientation over the summer. In-person campus tours are also available.
According to the university, in the fall semester and this spring semester, about 35% of instruction was delivered in-person and about 65% of classes were delivered remotely. Most employees have also worked from home since the spring of 2020.
Edwards acknowledged the news of the university’s plans for fall semester may bring both anxious and joyful anticipation.
“I want to assure you all that we will continue to follow all state and national public health guidance to ensure the health and safety of our university community,” she said.
Wright State may change its plans based on circumstances around the pandemic, she added.
She also praised students and staff for their resilience and work over the last year.
Wright State is not the only university planning a return to campus in the fall. Miami University has also announced plans to bring students fully back on campus.
More information on Wright State’s response to the pandemic is available at wright.edu/coronavirus.