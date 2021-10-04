Wright State voter forum to feature Dayton mayor, commission candidates

Gary Neal Jr., public relations chair for the Black Student Union at Wright State, said mayor candidates Rennes Bowers and Jeffrey Mims Jr. and commission candidates Scott Sliver, Stacey Benson-Taylor, Darryl Fairchild and Shenise Turner-Sloss have committed to the event.

Neal said he and his mentor, Asante Hill, are the organizers of the event and will host the forum and ask questions of the candidates.

“We are trying to boost political awareness and provide citizens of Dayton knowledge of whom they are voting for,” Neal said.

Neal said people will be able to meet the candidates in person and get a sense of what they stand for.

“People of all ages and backgrounds will have the chance to come out and see the candidates first hand,” Neal said. “They will be given the chance to absorb an in-depth overview of what the candidates stand for and what they plan to accomplish if elected.”

To RSVP, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/dayton-ohio-voter-education-panel-tickets-181080335157